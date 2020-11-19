Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 250 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 71.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JD.com were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

