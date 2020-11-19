Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 240 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 123.9% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after purchasing an additional 297,492 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 86.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 187,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 146.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 65.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.2% in the third quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $110.03.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

