Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 220 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11,000.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $415.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.62. The company has a market capitalization of $118.05 billion, a PE ratio of 532.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 22,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $8,132,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

