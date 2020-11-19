Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 176 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $212.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $225.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

