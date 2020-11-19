Sandy Spring Bank Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,595,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,042,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,051,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

JAZZ opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $158.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total value of $1,456,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,550.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,880 shares of company stock worth $3,442,371. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

