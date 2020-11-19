Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $131.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

