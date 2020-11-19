Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 189.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.48.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,962 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,165. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $133.23 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

