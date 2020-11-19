Sandy Spring Bank Has $71,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $116.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 575,661 shares of company stock valued at $72,303,450. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

