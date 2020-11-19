Sandy Spring Bank Has $63,000 Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,109.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,572,000 after buying an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $136.93 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

