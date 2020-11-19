Sandy Spring Bank Has $29,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.30.

NYSE HII opened at $163.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

