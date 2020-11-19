Sandy Spring Bank Has $27,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in The Western Union by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 493,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

The Western Union stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

