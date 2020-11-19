Sandy Spring Bank Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1,492.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

