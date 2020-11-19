Sandy Spring Bank Has $109,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 184,292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,678,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 97,625,457 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,937,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 253,652 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,267.4% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 241,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 230,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,075,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $120.03 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $126.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

