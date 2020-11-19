Sandy Spring Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

