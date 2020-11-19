Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,615,000.

VBK stock opened at $239.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $247.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

