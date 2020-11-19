Sandy Spring Bank Buys 700 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4,666.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $128.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.88. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

