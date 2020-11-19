Sandy Spring Bank Buys 250 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sony were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after buying an additional 402,808 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 6,200.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sony during the second quarter worth $78,084,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Sony by 1.0% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,072,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 245.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

