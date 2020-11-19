Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 328 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,217 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,225,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 441,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,270 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $111.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02.

