Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after acquiring an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107,985 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $114.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.51. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $120.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

