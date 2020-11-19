Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 110 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,717,000 after buying an additional 605,212 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 818,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 493,818 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,193,000 after purchasing an additional 282,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

In other news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 222 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $28,933.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,349.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 127,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $18,463,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,804 shares of company stock valued at $30,104,801 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $134.01 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.80 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

