Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.60% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SASR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.