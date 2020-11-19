salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $2,077,503.52 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRM stock opened at $257.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.92. The company has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 482,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $121,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 133,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.74.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

