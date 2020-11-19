Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Safran from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. Safran has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

