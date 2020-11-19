Ryan S. Napierski Sells 7,000 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NUS opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $57.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.