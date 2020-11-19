Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.44

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 8732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

