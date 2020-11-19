Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $249.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.90.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,784. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Biogen by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Biogen by 29.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.2% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

