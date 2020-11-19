Royal Bank of Canada Raises Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $40.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIFZF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

