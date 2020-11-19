Royal Bank of Canada Boosts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to $27.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

CWYUF opened at $18.93 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

