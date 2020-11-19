Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to $85.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Onex from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onex from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Get Onex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $53.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.50. Onex has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.