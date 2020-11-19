Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $17.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at $15.41 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,269 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 45.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,520,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,448,000 after buying an additional 3,593,723 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,767,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,025,000 after buying an additional 664,947 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 382.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,585,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,715 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $65,576,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.