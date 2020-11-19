Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,266 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.37% of Commercial Metals worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

