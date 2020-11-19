Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,835 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.45% of Air Transport Services Group worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $216,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,694,800.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,440 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $404.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

