Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 9,722 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Ultra Clean worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

