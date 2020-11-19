Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 50,141 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,141 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.22% of RealPage worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,393,000 after acquiring an additional 451,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,194,000 after acquiring an additional 193,485 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,279,000 after acquiring an additional 595,317 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,176,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,828,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $62,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 143,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,599,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,077 shares of company stock worth $15,668,473. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Shares of RP opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. RealPage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.52 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.