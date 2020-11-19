Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 45,080 Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 45,080 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Concho Resources worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 45.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 34.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.