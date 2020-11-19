Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 37,367 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,367 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 26.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 17.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 256.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 13.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

