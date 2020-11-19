Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 36,097 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,097 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

