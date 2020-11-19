Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 24,252 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,252 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Life Storage worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $112.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

