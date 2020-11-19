Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 141,490 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,490 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

