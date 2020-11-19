Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 10,217 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $47,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 320.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $904.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

