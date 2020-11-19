Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74,721 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.45% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,731,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 634,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after purchasing an additional 322,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,808,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,164,000 after purchasing an additional 260,533 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD opened at $37.26 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AJRD. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.