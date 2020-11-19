Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 8,474 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 122,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

