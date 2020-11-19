Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 200,680 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,680 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.56% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 596,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 321,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

