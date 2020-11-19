Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,413 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,709,000 after buying an additional 371,285 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 309,864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2,660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 232,161 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,977,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,351,000 after buying an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

