Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Invests $13.64 Million in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of Inphi at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi stock opened at $147.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $157.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,088 shares of company stock valued at $71,800,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.21.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

