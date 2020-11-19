Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,717 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $34,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 588.9% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 191.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.