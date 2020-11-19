Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,042,195 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.51% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

