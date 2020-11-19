Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,202 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.73% of Argo Group International worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Argo Group International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Argo Group International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Argo Group International stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $70.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.