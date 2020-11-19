Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,695 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after buying an additional 306,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 371,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after purchasing an additional 308,331 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

NYSE:LIN opened at $250.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.21. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $269.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.