Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 255,658 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.23% of MasTec worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 23,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $1,332,026.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

MTZ stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.39.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

